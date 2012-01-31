Cast member Dustin Hoffman (L) poses with director and executive producer Michael Mann (R) at the Hollywood premiere of the HBO series ''Luck'' in Los Angeles, California January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The new Dustin Hoffman series "Luck" has been renewed for a second season by HBO, the network said on Tuesday.

The horse-racing drama, which Hoffman stars in and produces, will begin production on its 10-episode second season at the end of February, and will premiere in January 2013. Filming will take place at the Santa Anita Park horse-racing track and various other locations.

"Luck," which is executive-produced by "Deadwood" creator David Milch, Michael Mann and Carolyn Strauss, and co-stars Nick Nolte, has amassed a gross audience of 3.3 million with its first episode, which premiered Sunday following a December preview. The preview drew 1.1 million viewers, with an additional 1.1 million tuning in for the premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. Re-broadcasts at 10 and 11 picked up 711,000 and 420,000 more viewers respectively.

Michael Lombardo, president, HBO Programming, said of the series, "We couldn't be more thrilled with the critical response to this beautiful piece of work, and we are very excited about where David and Michael plan to take these incredible characters."

(Editing by Chris Michaud)