LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Elementary, my dear Watson? Hardly.

Lucy Liu has joined the cast of CBS' Sherlock Holmes-drama pilot -- as Holmes' assistant Watson. Who traditionally has been portrayed by, you know, male actors.

With "Charlie's Angels" star Liu in the role, Watson is being re-envisioned as Joan Watson, who lives with Holmes in modern-day New York.

"Trainspotting" actor Jonny Lee Miller, who recently had a run on Showtime's serial-killer hit "Dexter," will star as the legendary sleuth Holmes in the pilot, which comes via CBS Television Studios and Timberman-Beverly Productions. (The latter is behind the network's current series "A Gifted Man" and "Unforgettable.")

Robert Doherty ("Ringer," "Medium") is writing and directing, with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly also executive-producing.

Deadline first reported the news.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)