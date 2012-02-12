LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (TheWrap.com) - "LUV," a coming-of-age story that premiered at Sundance, has been acquired by the Indomina Group and BET Networks, the companies said Saturday.

Sheldon Candis directed the movie, which he wrote with Justin Wilson.

Common, Michael Rainey Jr., Dennis Haysbert, Danny Glover, Charles S. Dutton, Meagan Good, Lonette McKee and Michael Kenneth Williams star in the movie about Woody, an 11-year-old orphan who reveres his Uncle Vincent, a former drug dealer who is trying to turn his life around.

Woody is torn when the temptations -- and violence -- of his uncle's old world return.

Indomina plans a theatrical release in the fall, followed by a broadcast premiere on BET.

"'LUV' is a highly engaging film with resounding performances from a brilliant cast," Indomina vice chairman and CEO Jasbinder Singh Mann said in a statement. "It has everything we look for in a film and we believe it will resonate with audiences."

Indomina also picked up Ice-T's performance documentary "Something From Nothing: The Art of Rap," this year at Sundance.