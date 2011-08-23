Actors Lana Parrillo (L) and Jared Gilmore, stars of the new series ''Once Upon A Time'', speak during a panel session at the ABC Summer TCA Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Jared Gilmore, the child actor leaving "Mad Men" after playing Don and Betty Draper's son, has some advice for his replacement.

"Be careful around January Jones," he said in an interview with TV Guide. "She's not as approachable as the others. She's really serious about what she does. Everyone else is so nice."

It should also be noted that Betty Draper's relationship with her son is icy: maybe a little method acting is in play?

Gilmore spoke to the magazine as he departs AMC's "Mad Men" for ABC's new "Once Upon a Time." Gilmore was the second child actor to play Bobby Draper. Jones and Jon Hamm played his parents.