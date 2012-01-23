Executive producer Matthew Weiner (C) holds the award for outstanding drama series for ''Mad Men'' as he poses with cast members Elisabeth Moss (L), Jon Hamm(3rd L) and Christina Hendricks (2nd R) at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Don and Betty Draper, together again?

That's a hint "Mad Men" series creator Matt Weiner is dropping about the show's upcoming fifth season, which premieres on AMC on March 25.

"It's called 'A Little Kiss,'" Weiner tells TV Guide of the two-hour season premiere. "I like the title to have some kind of synergy with the show so it will pique your interest."

Asked if Jon Hamm's Don Draper is one half of the titular kiss, perhaps with secretary-turned-fiancée Megan (Jessica Paré), Weiner answered with a cryptic comment that could mean a surprise reunion for exes Don and Betty (January Jones).

"Who says Megan's even going to be part of Don's life?" Weiner told the magazine. "He may be back with Betty. One of my favorite scenes from (the season-four finale) was when Betty offered herself to him again. And let's face it -- those two look really good together."

AMC did not immediately respond to TheWrap's request for comment.

(Editing by Chris Michaud)