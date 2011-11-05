Bernard Madoff walks back to his apartment in New York December 17, 2008. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - HBO has optioned Laurie Sandell's new Bernie Madoff biography "Truth and Consequences: Life Inside the Madoff Family" to mine as source material for its upcoming project about the infamous swindler, a source familiar with the project confirms to TheWrap.

The film, which is being produced by Robert De Niro and his Tribeca Productions partner Jane Rosenthal, will also be based on Diane Henrique's Madoff bio "The Wizard of Lies: Bernie Madoff and the Death of Trust."

Sandell's Madoff book, which was published on October 31, received significant exposure on Sunday's episode of "60 Minutes."

It's expected that De Niro will play Madoff, who bilked thousands of investors out of an estimated $18 billion.

Hollywood Reporter first published the news.