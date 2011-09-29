LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Et tu, Mandelas?

Apparently unable to resist the lure of reality TV family fame experienced by the Kardashians and the Osbournes before them, three of Nelson Mandela's grandchildren have announced that they will star in their own reality TV series, tentatively set for 2012.

The South Africa Mail & Guardian Online reports the Mandela relatives announced their new show today, saying the series will be about "our lives as young, black women … We're not wearing 'I'm a Mandela' T-shirts," said Swati Dlamini, Winnie Mandela's granddaughter.

Added cousin Dorothy Adjoa Amuah, a socialite and attorney, "We're definitely not the African Kardashians."

Though 34-year-old Zaziwe Dlamini-Manaway, another Winnie Mandela granddaughter, does plan to launch her own clothing line, the Mail & Guardian reports. Dlamini, meanwhile, plans to launch a foundation focused on housing, education and medical issues.

Nelson Mandela and the parents of the reality show stars -- who grew up in the United States and returned to South Africa for business and personal pursuits -- will not appear on the series. But producer Rick Leed said the show is "not going to detract from the dignity of Nelson Mandela."

"They clearly have a great love (for each other), Leed added. "This may be part storytelling, part reality, except the story we are telling is real."