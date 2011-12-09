LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Man Up" has been shot down by ABC.

The network has pulled the freshman comedy from its schedule, the network confirms to TheWrap. Repeats of "Last Man Standing," which has been preceding the show, will now occupy the Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. timeslot.

Five episodes of the series remain unaired, and while the network plans to air them at a later date, there are no specifics as of yet.

The series, which premiered to a soft 2.4 rating/6 share in the adults 18-49 demographic in October, has declined since then -- the most recent episode this week posted just a 1.6/4 in the demo, with 4.7 million total viewers.

The writing was pretty much on the wall for the show in mid-November, when ABC released a midseason schedule with the new series "Work It" premiering in its timeslot on January 3. Production on the season had already wrapped.

The series, which was created by Christopher Moynihan, starred Moynihan, Dan Fogler and Mather Zickel. The series focused on three grown men struggling to shed their immaturity.