NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Starz has announced "Marco Polo," a new series that will follow the legendary 13th century explorer as he uses martial arts to survive and his wits to maintain the favor of Kublai Khan.

Created and written by John Fusco ("Hidalgo," "Young Guns"), the series is produced by The Weinstein Company's Harvey and Bob Weinstein and Electus' Ben Silverman, as well as Fusco. Weinstein originally developed the idea and brought in Fusco to write the script. The project was then taken to Electus, and together the parties delivered it to Starz.

Starz Entertainment will own the domestic premium pay TV rights and certain digital rights for its flagship STARZ network, while Starz's Anchor Bay will distribute it in the United States in home video. The Weinstein Company and Electus' global distribution arm, Electus International, will control the remaining rights.

"Marco Polo has captivated imaginations for centuries, and John's script brings this fantastical story to life," said Starz President and CEO Chris Albrecht. "In addition to a remarkable story, we share a joint creative vision with our partners at The Weinstein Company and Electus to deliver a larger than life cinematic adventure for audiences in the United States and around the world."

"The stories and adventures of Marco Polo are timeless and we couldn't be more excited to work with Starz and Electus on this project," added Harvey Weinstein. "We look forward to beginning production next year on what is sure to be a fascinating, martial-arts filled telling of one of history's greatest explorers."

"We are thrilled to be able to work with an exceptional creative team to tell this amazing story in an updated and unique way," said Electus chairman Ben Silverman. "Starz has been a tremendous partner in allowing us maximum creative freedom to bring audiences a fresh perspective on history and John Fusco, who lives and breathes this material, is uniquely qualified to bring this story to life."

