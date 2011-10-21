South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford addresses the media at a news conference at the State House in Columbia, South Carolina September 10, 2009. REUTERS/Joshua Drake

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Mark Sanford, the disgraced former governor of South Carolina, has joined Fox News as a television analyst, a Fox spokeswoman confirmed with TheWrap on Friday.

Sanford, who served three terms in the House of Representatives before returning to South Carolina for two terms as governor, was once considered a potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination. At least until a salacious cheating scandal derailed his political career.

He will join a long line of prominent former GOP politicos, including Mike Huckabee, Karl Rove and Sarah Palin, at the network.

Sanford disappeared for six days in June of 2009, leading the media to speculate as to his whereabouts. His staff, unaware of his location, claimed he was hiking on the Appalachian trail. He later admitted that he had been carrying on an affair with Argentine journalist Maria Belen Chapur.

The South Carolina state legislature censured Sanford after revelations of his affair and cover-up. Sanford later quit as chairman of the Republican Governors' Assn.

Sanford left office when his term ended in January of this year and will likely provide commentary on an election he once could have participated in.