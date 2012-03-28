LOS ANGELES Emmy-winning "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner has signed up to direct his first movie -- a project he also wrote years ago.

Called "You Are Here", the movie will star Owen Wilson as a free-wheeling bachelor and Zach Galafinakis as his bi-polar best friend who take a road trip after a family death.

Los Angeles production company Gilbert Films said on Wednesday that "Parks and Recreation" star Amy Poehler is in discussions to co-star as Wilson's ambitious sister.

"This movie has been my passion for eight years and to see it come together with Owen and Zach and Amy is a dream come true," Weiner said in a statement. "I can't wait to get started because the movie is about everything I care about and I'm tired of reading it out loud to my friends."

The movie is described as a "funny, charming, and deeply honest film about who we were, who we are and discovering the power to embrace life, no matter how much you screw it up." Production will start in May 2012.

Weiner, 46, brought the 1960s advertising drama "Mad Men" to television in 2007, and wrote and directed many of the episodes over the past four seasons himself.

The show has won four Emmy awards for best drama series and the fifth season, launched on cable channel AMC last Sunday, drew a record 3.5 million viewers. Weiner has committed to another two seasons of the show.

