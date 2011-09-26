Cast member Maura Tierney arrives for the premiere of the film ''Semi-Pro'' at the Mann Village Theater in Los Angeles, February 19, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok (UNITED STATES)

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Maura Tierney is about to go from the emergency room to a more perilous environment -- the Dunder Mifflin offices.

The former "ER" star will guest on an upcoming episode of "The Office" to air later this year, NBC confirms to TheWrap. Tierney will play the wife of new Dunder Mifflin boss Robert California, played by James Spader.

Tierney, who played Abby Lockhart on "ER" for 10 years, more recently guest-starred on "Rescue Me" and on the short-lived series "The Whole Truth," opposite Rob Morrow.

Her appearance was first reported by Zap2it.