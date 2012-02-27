LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Congratulations, "Maury" -- you're the father of a new talk show, and it's growing into quite the robust offspring indeed.

"Trisha," an upcoming talk show featuring "Maury" guest host and "conflict expert" Trisha Goddard, has been cleared in more than 80 percent of the country, an area that includes 27 of the nation's top 30 markets, NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution said Monday.

The show has been sold to station groups that include Sinclair, CBS, Hearst, Weigel, Belo, Capitol, Cox, Fox, Granite, Lin and Sunbeam.

"Trisha" will feature Goddard helping "everyday people and their families navigate the tough issues they are struggling to overcome," according to NBCUniversal. Goddard will employ a "no-excuses mentality" to "teach people how to move forward and push through life's obstacles" -- in other words, expect a lot of televised brow-beating in the guise of tough love.

"I am looking forward to sharing my unique female perspective as a wife and a mother, my life-experiences and professional training to connect with the daytime viewers," Goddard said of the show.

Longtime "Maury" executive producer Paul Faulhaber will executive produce the new venture, and retain his duties at its progenitor.

"Trisha" will premiere in fall 2012, joining a crowded field to new talk-show entries that will include offerings from Katie Couric, Jeff Probst, Ricki Lake and others.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)