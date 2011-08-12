NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - When the HBO Go app launched in May, pay TV subscribers got the opportunity to watch their favorite HBO shows and a bevy of movies on portable devices. It was an instant hit.

Now as HBO Go expands to new platforms, subscribers to HBO's sister premium TV service, Cinemax, will get the same opportunity with that service's shows and movies.

HBO launched the MAX Go app on Friday, making most Cinemax shows and movies available to its subscribers anywhere they can access the Internet.

As with the HBO Go app, the streaming service -- in this case MAX Go -- existed before, but the extension to mobile platforms means that service subscribers have even more avenues of watching programs.

The service is available for immediate download on all of Apple's devices -- the iPad, iPhone and iPod touch -- as well as on various Android smart phones.

Cinemax has eight channels, as well as On Demand. It is not known for its original programing, but its first original primetime series, "Strike Back" debuts Friday to coincide with the launch. Viewers will also be able to watch the series' second episode a week early via the app.