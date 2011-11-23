LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Hoping to fill up your Thanksgiving weekend with a marathon of "The Cosby Show" or "3rd Rock From the Sun"? If you're a Hulu Plus subscriber, you're in luck.

The video streaming service has acquired licensing rights for 11 titles from Carsey Werner TV Distribution for Hulu Plus, including the above titles, plus "Grounded for Life" and "Men Behaving Badly," and the short-lived titles "That '80s Show," "The Tracy Morgan Show," "Normal, Ohio," "Whoopi," "Damon," "Game Over" and "Davis Rules."

In all, the acquisitions account for 580 episodes.

The move comes as Hulu moves to beef up the offerings for its subscription service; last month, Hulu struck a five-year deal with the CW that will bring the network's content -- including "Ringer," Gossip Girl" and "90210" -- to Hulu Plus the day after broadcast, with users of the free, ad-supported Hulu receiving to them eight days after broadcast. The deal makes Hulu Plus the only video subscription service where the network's series can be watched in-season.

The acquisitions also follow Hulu's decision to slash Hulu Plus' subscription fee by about $2, to $7.99 a month.