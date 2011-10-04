The headquarters of Yahoo Inc. is shown in Sunnyvale, California May 5, 2008. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Yahoo announced a revamped portal for video and shows Tuesday, as well as its first full slate of online Web series, featuring Morgan Spurlock, Niecy Nash and Judy Greer among others.

Yahoo Screen is meant to improve on Yahoo Video, the company's existing video site. It will feature original programing, aggregated content, personalization technologies, and curation.

It will also feature such Yahoo shows as "Primetime in No Time," "The Thread" and "The Daily Ticker" and include Yahoo's library of video from such outside sources as Hulu, CBS, Howcast, Turner Sports and UFC.

"As the premier digital media company, we are at the forefront of online video programing and are continuing to build our leadership position," said Mickie Rosen, senior vice president of Yahoo! Media Network. "This is next generation television, available anytime, anywhere, with something for everyone."

The announcement comes as Yahoo places more emphasis on streaming video and original content. In August, it had all of the top 10-most-watched Web shows. The move also arrives a day after the Web giant announced a partnership with ABC News that will bring their combined unique monthly viewers to roughly 100 million a month, 25 million more than their nearest news competitor.

Seven of the new shows are live now, with new episodes arriving on Monday. The other, Morgan Spurlock's "Failure Club," will premiere on Yahoo! in November. The show from the "Super-Size Me" and "30 Days" creator will focus on the fear of failure.

Judy Greer ("The Descendants," "Arrested Development") will host a health show, while Niecy Nash ("Reno 911," "Dancing with the Stars") will cover relationships. Cameron Mathison ("All My Children," "Dancing with the Stars") will host a show dedicated to marriage proposals.