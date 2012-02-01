LOS ANGELES, Jan 31 (TheWrap.com) - Mel Gibson's next movie, "Get the Gringo," will debut on DirecTV, Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment, DirecTV and Gibson's Icon Productions said Tuesday.

The R-rated movie will be available exclusively on DirecTV before being released on Blu-ray, DVD, VOD and digital download.

DirecTV plans to aggresively promote the movie, which premieres in HD on May 1. It will cost $10.99.

After an initial period in which the movie is available exclusively on DirecTV, Fox Home Entertainment will release it.

Adrian Grunberg, who was first assistant director on Gibson's "Apocalypto," directed the movie, which he and Gibson wrote.

An individual familiar with the project told TheWrap that Grunberg and Gibson got along so well on "Apocalypto" that Gibson told the director, who lives in Mexico, that he wanted to work with him again.

Grunberg came up with an idea about a guy who ends up in prison and he and Gibson turned it into a screenplay, the individual said.

The movie, formerly titled "How I Spent My Summer Vacation," is about a career criminal who crashes his car into the border wall while trying to escape the U.S. Border Patrol. He survives the crash, but ends up in a tough Mexican prison where a 10-year-old boy shows him the ropes.

Gibson, Bruce Davey and Stacy Perskie produced the movie.

Although "Get the Gringo" is being released on home video in the United States, it is getting a theatrical release in countries that do not have well-established VOD markets. In Russia, for example, the movie will premiere in movie theaters.

This is Icon's first movie to premiere on home video.

Icon also produced "Apocalypto," "The Passion of the Christ" and "Edge of Darkness."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)