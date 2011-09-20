Actress Melissa McCarthy poses backstage with her Emmy award after winning for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for ''Mike & Molly,'' at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - This is turning out to be quite the week for Melissa McCarthy.

Sunday, she won an Emmy Award in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. And now, the "Mike & Molly" star is creating a new series for CBS, which airs her hit series.

According to sources familiar with the project, the as-yet-untitled series will be a multi-camera comedy revolving a woman starting her life over after a midlife crisis. (McCarthy is 41.)

McCarthy is co-executive producing and writing with her husband, Ben Falcone. The series is being produced by Warner Bros. TV, which also handles "Mike & Molly."

McCarthy, who made a raunchy splash on the big screen earlier this year in "Bridesmaids," contributed to one of the most memorable moments of Sunday's Emmys, linking arms with her competitors in the category for a mock beauty pageant.