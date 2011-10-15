LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) -"Memphis Beat" has struck its last note.

TNT announced Friday that it had canceled the series after two seasons. "The network thanks everyone involved in the production of 'Memphis Beat' for their work on the series, including the great cast and crew," it said in a statement. "TNT wishes everyone the best."

The series starred Jason Lee as Dwight Hendricks, a Memphis police detective and music enthusiast whose laid-back demeanor rankles his boss, straightlaced Lt. Tanya Rice (played by Alfre Woodard.) George Clooney served as one of the series' executive producers.

"Memphis Beat" is the latest in a string of cancellations for TNT, which in recent months has axed "Men of a Certain Age" and "Hawthorne."