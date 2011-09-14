LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Nevermind that Brian Williams' midseason primetime newsmagazine, "Rock Center with Brian Williams," is the worst-titled series since "Cougar Town." Or "Testees." Or "Shasta McNasty."

Williams has snagged himself a fellow TV news A-lister as a special correspondent for the new show: Meredith Viera, the former "Today"/"The View" co-host and current "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" host.

Viera, who left "Today" in June after five years co-anchoring the morning show with Matt Lauer, will also continue to contribute to reports on "Today" and the Williams-anchored "NBC Nightly News," as well as special network projects like coverage of the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

"From the day that Meredith joined us at NBC News, we knew she was family," NBC News president Steve Capus said. "She is as genuine as you can get, a world-class journalist and a captivating storyteller. These skills will be hugely beneficial to 'Rock Center with Brian Williams' and across NBC News."

Viera, a nine-time Emmy winner, won five of those statues for her work on other primetime newsmagazines, "60 Minutes" and the now-defunct "West 57th."