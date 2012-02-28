NEW YORK A new television documentary series created by Hollywood director Michael Mann about war photographers promises to follow a new generation of photojournalists into places of conflict including Mexico, Brazil, Uganda and Libya, HBO said on Tuesday.

The series, called "Witness," will include at least four episodes with the first shot in the region of Juarez, Mexico, one of the country's violent drug war regions.

Mann, the director of such films as "The Insider" and "Public Enemies," will collaborate with director David Frankham on the series. Mann recently directed the pilot and is executive producer for HBO's new series, "Luck."

"David Frankham and I share an admiration for combat photography that captures the universal - and sometimes the indescribable - in a single frame in the midst of chaos and danger," Mann said in a statement.

Recent deaths among news photographers included Oscar-nominated "Restrepo" filmmaker Tim Hetherington, who died last April in Libya, and French photographer Remi Ochlik, who was killed this month in Syria.

(Reporting By Christine Kearney; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)