NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "Treme" actor Michael Showers was found dead in the Mississippi River near New Orleans' French Quarter, the Times-Picayune reported. He was 45.

Showers, who had a small, recurring role as New Orleans police Capt. John Guidry, was spotted by a steamboat captain and pulled from the water Wednesday, the newspaper said. John Gagliano, chief investigator for the Orleans Parish coroner's office, said he appeared to have been in the water for two days.

"Rest In Peace to my costar Micheal Showers," tweeted "Treme" star Wendell Pierce. "He will be a lasting part of our New Orleans story and television history."

Showers also appeared in the new film "Columbiana" and in the recent "Tree of Life." His seen-it-all face made him perfect for cop roles, which he played in films including "Soul Men," "The Pardon," and "The Collector."

He also appeared in "Traffic" and on "Breaking Bad."