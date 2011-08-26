LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Michael Showers, the "Treme" actor who was found dead in the Mississippi River on Wednesday, died of drowning, the Orleans Parish coroner's office announced on Friday, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

The coroner's office said that an autopsy found no signs of trauma to the actor, who was 45.

The coroner also said that Showers had probably been in the river for approximately two days before he was retrieved.

Showers' toxicology report is still pending.

Showers was pulled from the river near New Orleans' French Quarter on Wednesday, after the captain of the Steamboat Natchez saw the actor's body floating in the Mississippi. He had been reported missing by his girlfriend, Melinda Carlos, the night before.

According to Carlos, she had last seen the actor on Monday, as he left their home to go to a gym with a friend named "Joe."

The Times-Picayune reports that Sheriff's Office is looking for an unidentified man who was with Showers on Monday. They are also looking for Showers' car.

Showers had a recurring role as police Capt. John Guidry on the HBO series "Treme," which follows New Orleans residents' efforts to rebuild their lives after Hurricane Katrina. On Thursday, series creator David Simon called Showers "a fine actor who contributed his talents to our drama in the warmest and most professional way."

Showers also had parts in the 2000 film "Traffic," the AMC series "Breaking Bad" and the new Zoe Saldana film "Colombiana," in which he plays a police officer.