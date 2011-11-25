LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Michele Bachmann can add a broadcast network apology to her Thanksgiving list of things to be thankful for.

Doug Vaughan, NBC's senior vice president for special programs, sent a letter of contrition to the conservative firebrand and Republican presidential hopeful on Wednesday. In it, the network executive wrote that the house band for "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" was wrong to introduce her on the program with the song "Lyin' Ass Bitch," according to CNN.

Representatives of Bachmann and NBC did not immediately respond to TheWrap's requests for comment.

Fallon already apologized for the show's band, The Roots, via Twitter and Bachmann said she forgave the host. But the candidate wanted the network to say "sorry," too.

The Republican candidate's spokeswoman told CNN that Vaughn wrote that the use of the Fishbone song was "not only unfortunate but also unacceptable."

That's good enough for Bachmann, who has reportedly accepted NBC's apology.