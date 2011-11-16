Mike Sorrentino of MTV series ''The Jersey Shore'' arrives at the 2010 American Music Awards in Los Angeles November 21, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is slipping away from the "Jersey Shore" to visit the spooky 'burbs.

Breakout "Jersey Shore" guido Sorrentino will appear on an upcoming episode of ABC's hit new drama "Suburgatory," the network confirmed to TheWrap.

Playing himself in a scene that filmed Tuesday, Sorrentino will DJ a dance at the school of Tessa Altman (played by Jane Levy).

Surely, Sorrentino's "Jersey" compatriot DJ Pauly D, is quaking with jealous rage and sadness right now.

Though no airdate for the episode has been set, Sorrentino's appearance will likely air in late February or early March.

The series, which premiered September 28 with a strong 3.3 rating/9 share among the adults 18-49 demographic, was picked up for a full season in mid-October and follows a family that moves from New York City to the suburbs, only to discover that suburbia isn't quite what they thought it would be.