NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - What will Mike Tyson say about Charlie Sheen at his Comedy Central roast?

Anything he wants to. Ba-dum.

Look for better jokes than that as the former heavyweight champ joins TMZ's Harvey Levin, "Jackass" Steve-O, and roast veterans Anthony Jeselnik and Jeffrey Ross in roasting Sheen next month. They were announced Monday as the first roasters in the upcoming Sheenanigans.

The roast will be taped September 10 and air September 19, the same night Ashton Kutcher debuts as Sheen's replacement on "Two and a Half Men." "Family Guy" creator Seth MacFarlane was previously announced as the Roast Master.

Ross was basically a given for the roast, given his acumen with insults and participation in Sheen's Violent Torpedo of Truth Tour. Other choices are inspired: Tyson knows what it's like to be inside a media maelstrom, and Steve-O, like Sheen, has battled drug abuse. The now-sober "Jackass" star should have plenty to say about Sheen's past penchant for seven-gram rocks.

Levin, meanwhile, at least judging from TMZ's coverage of the actor, may know Sheen better than he knows himself.