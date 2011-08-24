NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Does Patti Stanger have a bad case of the Mondays?

Maybe that explains Bravo's announcement that it will be moving the sassy love guru's hit reality show "The Millionaire Matchmaker" to Thursday nights at 9 p.m. starting September 8.

Or it could be totally random. In fact, a network spokesperson says that the show was always supposed to move to Thursdays after a few airings on Monday, where it helped launch "Most Eligible Dallas."

Regardless, Stanger and friends have one more Monday episode to go -- and it involves fixing up Daniel Kibblesmith, a 27-year-old comedy writer for Groupon.

Yes, a comedy writer for Groupon is wealthy enough to be one of Stanger's clients.