LOS ANGELES Jan 11 (TheWrap.com) - "Modern Family" is breaking one of the oldest TV taboos: No cursing toddlers. In an episode next week, baby Lily will say the F-word.

Wait, no: Actually there is no cursing baby taboo, because shows rarely venture into cursing toddler terrain. But executive producer Steve Levitan says the show is going there because every parent has coped with a child who says things he or she shouldn't.

Levitan said at a Television Critics Association winter press tour panel on Tuesday that the show can get away with envelope-pushing material because ABC knows it is exploring issues in a smart way.

"We thought it was a very natural story since, as parents, we've all been through this. ABC will tell you 'Modern Family' gets away with a lot, because I think it's all about context."

He added: "We are not a sexually charged show. ... It has a very warm tone, so people accept it more. I'm sure we'll have some detractors."

The episode is titled "Little Bo Bleep." And yes, Lily will be bleeped.

