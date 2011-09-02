Actor David Cross arrives for the premiere of ''Year One'' in New York June 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Things are about to get a little bit Funke-y on "Modern Family."

David Cross, beloved to "Arrested Development" fans as pioneering character Tobias Funke, has landed a recurring role on the ABC comedy, the network confirms to TheWrap. Cross will play Duane, a city councilman who faces off against Claire (played by Julie Bowen).

Cross recently worked on the short-lived Fox comedy "Running Wilde," with fellow "Arrested Development" vets Will Arnett and Mitchell Hurwitz. He played Keri Russell's "eco-terrorist" beau Dr. Andy Weeks. He also reprises his voice role of Ian in the upcoming sequel "Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chip-Wrecked."

The third season of "Modern Family" premieres on September 21.

News of Cross' casting was first published by the Hollywood Reporter.