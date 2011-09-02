Cast member Molly Shannon attends the premiere of the film ''Igor'' in Los Angeles September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - There are going to be a lot of jaws flapping when "The Talk" returns to the air on September 6.

Former "Saturday Night Live" funny lady Molly Shannon will serve as guest host on CBS' daytime gab-fest for the month of September, an individual familiar with the production confirms to TheWrap.

Shannon joins a growing cast of characters who'll be gracing the show for its second season, including new host, comedienne Sheryl Underwood, and "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" matriarch Kris Jenner, who will guest host the series for two weeks early in the season. Jenner is also being eyed as a possible fill-in host for Sharon

Osbourne, who will be taking time off later in the season in order to spend more time with her family.

Julie Chen and Sara Gilbert are also returning to the show for the upcoming season.

Fortunately, the stage won't get too over-crowded; former hosts Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete, who had been with the series since its debut last year, have not been picked up for the second season.

Shannon recently voiced the TBS comedy "Neighbors From Hell" and appeared in this summer's big-screen comedy "Bad Teacher."

Shannon's "Talk" stint was first reported on Deadline.com.