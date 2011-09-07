Actress Molly Sims arrives for the Diane von Furstenberg Fall 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Model and former "Las Vegas" star Molly Sims will host Lifetime's new competition series "Project Accessory," Lifetime announced Wednesday.

The eight-episode, hour-long series will find 12 aspiring artists vying to break new ground in the world of accessories.

"Throughout the intense competition, their ingenuity will be pushed to the edge in creating one-of-a-kind jewelry, belts, bags, shoes, headpieces and other wares as they showcase their talents and ability to revolutionize the accessories business," the announcement reads.

Lifestyle expert Eva Lorenzotti will serve as mentor, and designer Kenneth Cole and InStyle editor Ariel Foxman will fill the judges' posts.

The series' executive producers include Bob and Harvey Weinstein, Meryl Poster and Barbara Schneeweiss; Goodbye Pictures' Rich Bye and Fred Pichel; and Sarah Emanuel, Rob Sharenow, Gena McCarthy, David Hillman and Kim Chessler of Lifetime.

"Project Accessory" will premiere later this year, following "Project Runway All Stars."