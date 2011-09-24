Morgan Freeman gestures as he arrives at The Film Society's Annual Gala Presentation of the 38th Annual Chaplin Award honoring award-winning actor Sidney Poitier, in New York City May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Chernin

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Don't look for Morgan Freeman at any Tea Party events anytime soon. Unless he's there to protest them.

The "Invictus" star condemns the Tea Party political movement as "a racist thing" for trying to oust Pres. Barack Obama from office on Friday's edition of "Piers Morgan Tonight."

"Their stated policy, publicly stated, is to do whatever it takes to see to it that Obama only serves one term," Freeman noted. "What underlines that? 'Screw the country. We're going to whatever we can to get this black man outta here.'"

Dismissing Morgan's suggestion that the Tea Party's motivations might be merely political, Freeman asserted, "It is a racist thing."

The actor went on to say that the Tea Party agenda "just shows the weak, dark, underside of America … We're supposed to be better than that."

Asked if he was disappointed that Obama hasn't taken a tougher stance against the right-wing, Freeman, who endorsed Obama in the 2008 presidential election, admitted: "Kind of, but I understood that he was trying to hold onto his own promise that he would be president of all the people."