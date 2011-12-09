LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "The Daily Show" and "Tonight Show" alum Mo Rocca has moved up the CBS News chain, getting a promotion from contributor to correspondent on "CBS Sunday Morning."

Rocca, who won an Emmy as a writer for the 2010 Tony Awards broadcast, has been a "Sunday Morning" contributor since 2006, and will continue to report for the series, as well as other CBS News projects.

"His title is correspondent, but we see Mo, as we see all our 'Sunday Morning' contributors, as a 'columnist,' bringing his own unique -- and it is unique -- perspective to everything he does," "Sunday Morning" executive producer Rand Morrison said.

In addition to his CBS News gig, Rocca is also a panelist on NPR's weekly quiz show "Wait, Wait … Don't Tell Me!" and the host of the Cooking Channel's "Food(ography)." He spent four seasons each as a correspondent on "The Daily Show" and "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno."

On Sunday's installment of "Sunday Morning," Rocca unspools a feature on warm-up comedians, including visits to the sets of "The Late Show with David Letterman," "Hot in Cleveland" and "The Martha Stewart Show."