NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - MSNBC has added another new show to its weekend lineup, handing contributor Melissa Harris-Perry a two-hour program on Saturdays and Sundays.

Harris-Perry has been a frequent political analyst and guest host for the network, filling in for the likes of Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell. When TheWrap spoke with MSNBC President Phil Griffin in December, he reiterated his admiration for Harris-Perry, and mentioned her as a potential host, presaging such a move.

"Melissa's thoughtful analysis has been an incredible addition to our primetime programs and I'm thrilled to have her join our expanded weekend line-up," Griffin said in a statement. "As the political year gets underway, there's no better time to build up our weekend coverage, which Alex has helmed so well for years."

The introduction of the as-yet untitled show is part of a greater reorganization of the network's weekend lineup, fitting in Harris-Perry around the shows of Chris Hayes and Alex Witt.

"Weekends with Alex Witt," which currently airs from 9 a.m. EST to noon on Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays will now run from 7 to 8 a.m. EST and noon to 2 p.m. EST on both days. "Up" with Chris Hayes will now air at the same time on both days as well, running from 8 to 10 a.m. EST.

Harris-Perry's show will air from 10 a.m. to noon EST on Saturday and Sunday starting February 4.