LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - MTV is adding six new shows to its lineup -- two comedies and four unscripted programs -- the network announced Friday.

The unscripted shows are the reality and docu-series "Catfish," "Hoods," "Wake Brothers" and "Wait Til Next Year." The comedies are "Underemployed" and "Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous."

* Recording artist Ke$ha stars in the first episode of "Hood," a docu-series that follows a different celebrity each week as they visit their pre-fame haunts.

* "Catfish," from the producers of the feature documentary of the same name, will bring together couples for their first real-world meeting after interacting solely via the Internet and phone.

* In "Underemployed," a group of friends try to stay optimistic a year after college as they suffer through dead-end jobs and romantic mistakes.

* Half-hour docu-series "Wait Till Next Year" follows the Lincoln Park High School football team, which has a 43-game losing streak.

* "Wake Brothers" centers on a superstar wakeboarder and his younger brother.

* "Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous" stars Bo Burnham -- the youngest comic to perform on a Comedy Central special -- as the title character, who hires a documentary film crew to help him become famous even if he has no talent.

In a written statement, MTV's head of programing, David Janolari, said, "On the heels of our summer ratings success, we're thrilled to add these unique new series to our schedule. These shows underscore our commitment to further diversifying our schedule as we continue to solidify our place as the entertainment destination for our core Millennial audience."

MTV noted that the new shows were announced "as the network ends one of its most successful summers in recent history. This summer, MTV aired six of the top 20 original series on cable among viewers age 12-34, more than any other network."

The hit "Jersey Shore" was No. 1. "Teen Mom" was No. 2.

Other hits for MTV were the scripted shows "Awkward" and "Teen Wolf," which each were renewed for second seasons, and "The Challenge: Rivals" and "16 & Pregnant."

This year's MTV Video Music Awards was the network's most-watched show ever, with 12.4 million viewers.