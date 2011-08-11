LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Talk about a monster development.

NBC has decided give "Pushing Daisies" screebwriter Bryan Fuller's revamp of the classic '60s series "The Munsters" another shot, putting the series back in development after initially giving the idea a pass, a source familiar with the project confirms to TheWrap.

The proposed series would be a still-humorous, though edgier and darker, hour-long offering that would delve into the origins of Herman Munster, Lily Munster and their monstrous clan.

The network initially greenlit the pilot in September. While NBC brass passed on Fuller's initial script, recently installed NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt was keen enough on the idea to order a second go at the script.

The original series ran on CBS from 1964 to 1966. Seventy episodes aired over two seasons; the series spawned several feature-length movies and a syndicated reboot, "The Munsters Today," in the 1980s.