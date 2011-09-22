LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - If Battleship and Candyland can be adapted as movies, why not kiddie party games?

The CW is developing a reality competition series based on the game musical chairs, the network confirms to TheWrap.

Phil Gurin, who developed ABC's "Shark Tank" and the CMT reality series "The Singing Bee," is behind "Extreme Musical Chairs," which will turn the game into a more intense, complicated physical competition set on an indoor obstacle course.

No airdate or timeframe for the show's premiere is set, but the series will be a departure for the network, which has mostly focused on female-aimed beauty, fashion and celebrity-themed series for its reality TV lineup. The show was first reported by Variety.

Now, who's up for "Extreme Pin the Tail on the Donkey"?