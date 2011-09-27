LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Nancy Grace has a message for the world: The seeming appearance of her nipple on Monday night's "Dancing With the Stars" was merely an optical illusion.

Despite disturbing visual evidence to the contrary, the cable-TV talking head told reporters after Monday night's "DWTS" performance show that she might have had a bumpy ride during her jive routine with partner Tristan MacManus, but her nipples stayed holstered.

"Tonight, when we were doing our hopscotch portion of our dance, there was a little bit of movement but it did not rise to a wardrobe malfunction," Grace, 51, said. "We have taken every precaution known to men in this dress right here -- I'm talking industrial size precaution. There may have been, as Tristan said, a little bit of jiggling but there was absolutely not a wardrobe malfunction."

If, indeed, Grace avoided a nipple slip, that appears to be news to "Dancing With the Stars" host Tom Bergeron, who cracked following the pair's performance, "On the European version, that would be perfectly fine."

Not only did Grace deny that a wardrobe malfunction occurred on Monday night's "Dancing With the Stars" -- she went on to suggest that she wasn't aware that her wardrobe on the show so far has been particularly revealing.

"I didn't even understand the joke last week," Grace said, referring to a comment made by judge Bruno Tonioli. "He said, 'Oh, you brought the twins?' and I said 'Yeah, they're right over there.' I didn't even get it."

Grace claimed that she thought Tonioli was referring to her three-year-olds, Lucy and John.

TheWrap has reached out to ABC for comment on the incident, but has not yet received a response.