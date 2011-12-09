NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "The Nate Berkus Show," starring Oprah Winfrey's favorite interior designer, will fold at the end of its current, second season, TheWrap has confirmed.

The decorating-centered show will still air the remainder of its season. The series premiered last year, but never caught ratings fire.

Winfrey, a champion of Berkus, left the airwaves earlier this year to focus on her OWN network. But a person close to the Berkus show told TheWrap that it will not be following Winfrey to OWN.

"After careful consideration, we have decided that 'The Nate Berkus Show' will not return for a third season in the fall," Sony Pictures Television and Harpo Studios said in a joint statement. "We are grateful for the hard work and heart that Nate, Corin Nelson and their entire team have poured into the show, and we're very proud of what they've delivered."

Berkus leaves a daytime landscape that will soon be crowded with new shows from Jeff Probst and Katie Couric, among others.

