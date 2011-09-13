Actors Nathan Lane (R) and Bebe Neuwirth perform during the opening night of the Broadway play ''The Addams Family'' in New York April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - USA Network is expanding its original programing slate with the addition of two new comedy pilots, including a project that "The Producers" star Nathan Lane is currently negotiating to star in, USA co-presidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel announced Wednesday.

The half-hour, single-camera comedy "Untitled Douglas McGrath Project" (also known as "On We Go") would star Lane as an unsuccessful actor who must set his Broadway aspirations aside so he can return to his Texas hometown to visit his ailing father.

Lane would also co-executive produce, along with "Bullets Over Broadway" writer Douglas McGrath, who'll also take on writing duties. The project is being produced via Universal Cable Productions.

"Paging Dr. Freed," meanwhile, will revolve around two brothers who take over their father's medical practice after his untimely death. "That's So Raven" and "Everybody Loves Raymond" vet Michael Feldman is writing the project and executive producing; "Unhitched" producer Katy McCaffrey and Brad Johnson will serve as producers. The comedy is produced by Fox 21.

"'The pick-up of these half-hour comedy pilots underscores our commitment to broadening the appeal of USA's entertainment brand," McCumber and Wachtel said in a statement. "We're excited to be collaborating with some of the most distinct voices in the business as we open up to new genres."

The announcement comes following USA's success with new series "Suits" and "Necessary Roughness," which have placed in the top three of new cable series this summer.