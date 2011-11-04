NEW YORK (TheWrap) - Nathan Lane's long-gestating television comedy series for the USA Network is a go: The network announced Friday that Lane will star with Cheyenne Jackson and Ken Jenkins in a new half-hour, single-camera comedy from producer Douglas McGrath.

The comedy represents a big move for the top-rated cable network, best known for breezy dramas. It also recently green-lit "Paging Dr. Freed," another half-hour comedy.

The Lane project, which does not yet have a name, features Lane as an unlucky actor who puts his Broadway aspirations on hold to return to his Texas hometown and care for his sick father. Jackson ("30 Rock"), a fellow theater star, will play a handsome doctor who befriends Lane. His father will be played by Jenkins.

McGrath will write and direct the pilot from Universal Cable Productions. He shared an Academy Award nomination with Woody Allen for co-writing "Bullets Over Broadway."

USA announced that the series was in development at its upfront presentation to advertisers in the spring.

"Dr. Freed," from Fox 21 and Universal Cable Productions, is written and executive produced by Michael Feldman ("That's So Raven"). Katy McCaffrey and Brad Johnson serve as producers.