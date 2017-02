NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) -NBC Sports group has made a three-year deal with Major League Soccer calling for 45 MLS games and four U.S. Men's National Team contests to air on NBC and the recently rebranded NBC Sports Network.

The deal is the first for NBC Sports Network since the network announced last week it was changing its name from Versus, which was the former Outdoor Life Network. The new brand will take effect January 2.