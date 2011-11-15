NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - NBC will shake up its schedule for midseason by giving new nights to "Whitney," "Up All Night," "Rock Center with Brian Williams" and "Harry's Law."

The moves for "Whitney" and "Up All Night" align them with shows that have similar sensibilities. Both comedies have eked out only modest success in their current timeslots, which they will trade with one another.

"Whitney" will be paired on Wednesday nights with another sometimes bawdy female-centric comedy, "Are you There, Chelsea?"

The Will Arnett-Christina Applegate-Maya Rudolph-starring "Up All Night" moves to Thursdays, where Arnett's wife, Amy Poehler, stars on "Parks and Recreation." The night is also filled with Rudolph's fellow "Saturday Night Live" alums, including Poehler and "30 Rock" stars Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan. Arnett also played a recurring character on "30 Rock."

"Rock Center," meanwhile, will move from the Mondays at 10 p.m. slot where it has struggled since its Halloween debut to Wednesdays at 9. "Harry's Law" will move from a tough timeslot -- Wednesdays at 9 -- to Sundays at 8, meaning it will no longer face off with "Modern Family."

NBC has planned for months to pair "The Voice," the biggest new show of last season, with the new musical drama "Smash" on Monday nights.

Other new shows joining the midseason lineup are "The Firm," which premieres January 8 before moving to January 12, and the reality show "Fashion Star," which debuts March 13.

Not on the schedule are the struggling "Prime Suspect" and the ambitious new drama "Awake."