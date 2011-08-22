NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - NBC's Versus, which is undergoing a re-branding to become the NBC Sports Network, announced plans Monday for its first-ever NFL show, "NFL Turning Point."

The series from NFL Films and NBC Sports Group will examine the turning point in two games each week, taking advantage of NFL Films' close access to the action. The show will often feature the two teams in the coming weekend's Sunday Night Football on NBC, helping promote viewership for the game.

"NFL Turning Point" will debut Thursday, September 15th. Starting on November 10th, when Thursday night NFL games begin on NFL Network, new episodes will air at midnight.

Versus is changing its name to the NBC Sports Network on January 2nd.