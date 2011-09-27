Jon Cryer (C) poses with his TV series ''Two and a Half Men'' co-stars Ashton Kutcher (L) and Angus T. Jones (R) during a ceremony honoring Cryer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles September 19, 2011.

LOS ANGELES Revamped comedy "Two and A Half Men" helped CBS become the most watched U.S. TV network for the third straight opening week of the new season, but Fox was tops with 18-49 year-old viewers, television ratings showed on Tuesday.

CBS ended the key debut week with a leading 12.1 million average viewers in primetime, followed by ABC with 9.9 million, Fox at 8.4 million and NBC luring 7.5 million, media research company Nielsen said.

Despite a lukewarm reception for its high-profile "X Factor" singing contest, Fox found a hit with comedy "New Girl," starring Zooey Deschanel, and for the first time won the premiere week among viewers 18- to 49-years-old, a key demographic group that is coveted by advertisers.

CBS was second among 18-49 year-olds, ABC third and NBC fourth.

NBC, seeking to rise from its bottom place under new owners Comcast Corp, found little love for some of its new shows. Its controversial drama "Playboy Club" started poorly last week with 5 million total viewers, and audiences dropped off to 3.9 million for Monday's second episode.

Both Fox and ABC increased their overall audience compared to last year's premiere week. ABC grew 3 percent thanks to large audiences tuning-in to its Emmy-winning comedy "Modern Family", new drama "Revenge" and crime series "Castle", while Fox was up 28 percent in overall viewers.

CBS had the top five scripted programs in viewers, led by the record 28.7 million who watched fired star Charlie Sheen's character being killed off in the premiere of "Two and A Half Men". Crime series "NCIS" and new comedy "Two Broke Girls" also did well for the network.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)