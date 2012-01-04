LOS ANGELES Mariah Carey's husband Nick Cannon was hospitalized with "mild kidney failure" in Colorado on Wednesday, the singer posted on her Twitter.

"Please pray for Nick as he's fighting to recover from a mild kidney failure," Carey posted to her fans, with a photo showing her lying next to Cannon in a hospital bed.

Cannon, 31, was taken to hospital while the couple were on holiday in Aspen, Colorado, a ski resort town and hotspot for celebrities.

Carey later posted a lengthier message on her website, saying "I'm not trying to make light out of the situation because it's a serious moment that's very tough on all of us so please keep us and our family in your prayers."

"America's Got Talent" host Cannon and pop star Carey, 41, married in 2008 and have two children together. Representatives for Cannon were not immediately available to comment on his current condition.

