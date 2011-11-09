LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Nickelodeon is hoping to put together the mother of all programing blocks.

The kids-oriented cable network announced Tuesday that it is launching NickMom, a destination targeted directly at "today's moms."

The NickMom block, which will air nightly from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET beginning in the fourth quarter of 2012, will comprise long- and short-form humor programs, including talk shows, stand-up and sketch comedy. The programing block will strive to present humor that's "relatable, ridiculous and irreverent," according to Nickelodeon.

An accompanying website is also being launched as a blog on Nickelodeon's ParentsConnect.com. It will launch November 14 an online resource for parenting advice but will eventually evolve into "a robust, mom-focused humor site complete with editorial, photos, videos, gaming and community next year," Nickelodeon said in its announcement.

NickMom will cater to mothers who watched Nickelodeon as children themselves, and have now revisited the networks as parents, Nickelodeon President Cyma Zarghami said in a statement.

"Today's moms who grew up with Nickelodeon have a renewed relationship with us through their kids, and now we have something for them as adults in NickMom." Zarghami said. "This generation of moms is very different than any one before it and we are very excited to offer a destination that is unique in today's entertainment landscape with content that taps into the Nickelodeon's comedic DNA."

Numerous development deals have been established for NickMom content, including with Eyeworks USA (which produces "The Biggest Loser"), Mad Cow, and "Late Late Show With Craig Ferguson" head writer Hugh Fink.

Initial sponsors for the programing block include General Mills and household-goods producer Reckitt Benckiser.