LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Nicollette Sheridan returning for the series finale of "Desperate Housewives"?

"That's news to me," said the actress during a stop to promote her Hallmark Channel movie, "Honeymoon for One," on the "Today" show Monday.

Sheridan was responding to a question by Kathie Lee Gifford about a report that the show's creator, Marc Cherry, had suggested over the weekend that Sheridan might return for the long-running night-time soap's final episode, set for sometime in 2012.

Two major obstacles would seem to prevent such an intriguing possibility from happening.

The first: Her character, Edie Britt, was killed off, via electrocution, during the show's fifth in 2009.

The second: a little matter of a lawsuit.

In 2010, Sheridan filed claims accusing Cherry of assault and wrongful termination. The former charge was thrown out by a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, but the latter is proceeding to trial, with Sheridan seeking $20 million in compensation.

Incidentally, the question is likely moot, as Gifford was working off of a misinterpretation of Cherry's quote Sunday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, at which he addressed reporters about the recent cancellation of "Desperate Housewives."

Here's what Cherry was asked: "Marc, it seems like there would be a way in this last season to invoke Edie without our actually seeing Edie. Any thoughts on that?"

His reply: "Yeah, I think you're right. I don't know how I would do that, but I have an idea for the last episode in which I want to pay homage to everyone who's been on the show before. So, we'll see what happens with that."

But Billy Bush, filling in for Hoda Kotb, proceeded to push Sheridan about the possibility nonetheless.

"If asked, would you come back?" he said.

"I had an amazing time playing that character," replied Sheridan. "I loved her dearly, but they killed her. She's dead."

Translation: No way, no chance, no how.