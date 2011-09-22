Actress and reality show personality Roseanne Barr from the television show ''Roseanne's Nuts'' addresses the media during the Lifetime channel portion of the Press Tour for the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills, California, July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Viewers weren't nuts about "Roseanne's Nuts," and after just one season, Lifetime has canceled the comedienne's reality series.

Roseanne herself confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday, writing, "Roseanne's Nuts has been canceled … thanks everyone for watching!"

The show, which premiered in July and followed the Emmy-winning "Roseanne" star as she, her boyfriend Johnny and her son Jake maneuvered life on a macadamia nut farm in Hawaii, hit Lifetime as the network's fourth most-watched reality series premiere, drawing 1.63 million viewers.

The ratings continued to dwindle, however, and "Roseanne's Nuts" was moved from its Wednesday night timeslot to Friday nights for its last four installments. The show's season finale, now its series finale, brought in 629,000 viewers on September 16.

Roseanne, meanwhile, is planning another return to TV, this time with a scripted show called "Downwardly Mobile." The show, in development at 20th Television, will star Roseanne, and would, like her classic ABC series, follow her character's blue collar life.