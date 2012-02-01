Actor Robert De Niro arrives for the premiere of the film ''Everybody's Fine'' in New York December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (TheWrap.com) - "NYC 22," the police drama executive produced by Robert De Niro, will premiere on CBS on Sunday, April 15 at 10 p.m., the network said Wednesday.

The series follows six New York City police rookies from unique backgrounds as they "patrol the gritty streets of upper Manhattan," according to the network. Terry Kinney, Adam Goldberg, Leelee Sobieski, Stark Sands, Judy Marte, Harold "House" Moore, Tom Reed and Felix Solis star.

"NYC 22" will replace "CSI: Miami," which will have completed its season on the network's schedule.

De Niro and his Tribeca Productions partner Jane Rosenthal, along with series creator Richard Price, Ken Sanzel and James Mangold are executive-producing for CBS Television Studios in association with Tribeca.

